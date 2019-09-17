Overview of Dr. Edward Bez, DO

Dr. Edward Bez, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summers County Arh Hospital.



Dr. Bez works at FMRS Health Systems in Beckley, WV with other offices in Fayetteville, WV and Hinton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.