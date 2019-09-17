See All Psychiatrists in Beckley, WV
Overview of Dr. Edward Bez, DO

Dr. Edward Bez, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summers County Arh Hospital.

Dr. Bez works at FMRS Health Systems in Beckley, WV with other offices in Fayetteville, WV and Hinton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fmrs Health Systems Inc
    101 S Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 256-7100
  2. 2
    Fmrs Health Systems Inc
    209 W MAPLE AVE, Fayetteville, WV 25840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 256-7100
  3. 3
    198 Pleasant St, Hinton, WV 25951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 466-3899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summers County Arh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 17, 2019
    He's my doctor! He is very professional and good at what he does
    — Sep 17, 2019
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Bez, DO.

    About Dr. Edward Bez, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336234921
    Education & Certifications

    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Bez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bez has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.