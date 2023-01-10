Dr. Edward Bieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Bieber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Bieber, MD
Dr. Edward Bieber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Bieber's Office Locations
Ortho-trauma Bethesda LLC10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 506, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I are equestrians and have all kinds of trauma. Hand surgery, torn biceps tendon repair, torn triceps repair, rotator cuff, fractured clavicle and on it goes. Every engagement with him has produced exceptional results. Becky is awesome too as is Dr. Anne in the PT group. Sure his bedside manner is not going to win him any prize for the life of the party, but he cares and just because he’s not effusive doesn’t mean he’s not thoughtful. And that’s not why he’s here., he’s here to do surgery and fix thrashed body parts. This guy is the best at surgery so expect the best!
About Dr. Edward Bieber, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831194174
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Baltimore|John Hopkins
- Atlanta
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
