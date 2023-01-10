Overview of Dr. Edward Bieber, MD

Dr. Edward Bieber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Bieber works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.