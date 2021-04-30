Dr. Biederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Biederman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Biederman, MD
Dr. Edward Biederman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Biederman works at
Dr. Biederman's Office Locations
Endocrinology and Adult Medicine4701 N Federal Hwy Ste A27, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-8000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent new patient visit, as he deeply reviewed my past medical records and had a genuine concern for my health. So easy to talk to and had a conservative approach to my medications, which I like. So happy I found him!
About Dr. Edward Biederman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1780799940
Education & Certifications
- University Miami School Med
- Bronx Muni Hosp-A Einstein
- New York University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biederman works at
Dr. Biederman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Biederman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.