Overview of Dr. Edward Birdsong, MD

Dr. Edward Birdsong, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Birdsong works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.