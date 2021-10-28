Dr. Edward Bodurian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodurian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Bodurian, MD
Dr. Edward Bodurian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Heart Care - Chevy Chase5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 515, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-4064
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Highly recommend Doc Bodurian. Engages you and listens to what you say. Top notch.
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- Georgetown University
- Temple University Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
