Dr. Edward Bombach, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Round Rock, TX
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Bombach, MD

Dr. Edward Bombach, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Bombach works at Austin Regional Clinic in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bombach's Office Locations

    Austin Regional Clinic
    Austin Regional Clinic
940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair

Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Partial Lung Collapse
Port Placements or Replacements
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Great bed manners, very patient and kind. Very thorough at explaining all the details no matter how difficult the diagnosis. Excellent when calling the patient back with results.
    Ines Guyton — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Bombach, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659466738
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska at Lincoln
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Bombach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bombach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bombach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bombach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bombach works at Austin Regional Clinic in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bombach’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bombach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bombach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bombach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bombach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

