Dr. Edward Braun, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Braun works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS, Kansas City, KS and Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.