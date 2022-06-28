Dr. Edward Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Braun, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Braun, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Braun works at
Locations
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
2
Marc A. Asher, MD, Comprehensive Spine Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
3
The University of Kansas Physicians Urology3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (620) 224-7757Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
4
Ambulatory Surgery Center10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
5
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
6
Eye Center7400 State Line Rd Ste 212, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braun?
Dr Braun listens to my concerns, and I have had amazing results from his treatment..I was in such pain for several years, that I could barely walk, before seeing him. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Braun, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821192956
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.