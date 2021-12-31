See All General Surgeons in Hillsborough, NJ
Dr. Edward Buch, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Buch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New Yorks Downstate School of Medicine in Brooklyn and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Buch works at Central Jersey Surgeons, P.A. in Hillsborough, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Jersey Surgeons PA
    611 Courtyard Dr Bldg 600, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 722-0030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 31, 2021
    I had a 95% blockage to my neck carotid artery. Dr. Buch did the surgery RWJ Somerset to clean the blockage and save my life. I am recovering and doing well. His calm explaination and time to answer my questions were helpful.
— Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Edward Buch, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174575369
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Virginia In Richmond
    • Downstate Medical Center
    • Downstate/Kings Cty Med Ctr, NYC
    • State University of New Yorks Downstate School of Medicine in Brooklyn
    • Manhattan College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buch works at Central Jersey Surgeons, P.A. in Hillsborough, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Buch’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

