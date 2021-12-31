Dr. Buch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edward Buch, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Buch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New Yorks Downstate School of Medicine in Brooklyn and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Buch works at
Locations
Central Jersey Surgeons PA611 Courtyard Dr Bldg 600, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 722-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a 95% blockage to my neck carotid artery. Dr. Buch did the surgery RWJ Somerset to clean the blockage and save my life. I am recovering and doing well. His calm explaination and time to answer my questions were helpful.
About Dr. Edward Buch, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174575369
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia In Richmond
- Downstate Medical Center
- Downstate/Kings Cty Med Ctr, NYC
- State University of New Yorks Downstate School of Medicine in Brooklyn
- Manhattan College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.