Dr. Edward Buckingham, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Buckingham, MD
Dr. Edward Buckingham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Buckingham's Office Locations
Buckingham Facial Plastic Surgery6420 FM 2244 Rd, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 401-2500Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
was quite anxious about procedures I had never had prior to my appointment with the Buckingham staff. Within minutes of my appointment time, my nerves were at ease ... and after my appointment, my lines were changed too! I highly recommend their procedures and look forward to going back!
About Dr. Edward Buckingham, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467434142
Education & Certifications
- Albany, Ny
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
