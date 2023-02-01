Overview of Dr. Edward Burns, MD

Dr. Edward Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sevierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Virginia and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Sevierville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.