Dr. Edward Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sevierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med College Virginia and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 100, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tennessee Orthopedic Clinics PC1819 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr. Burns is thorough and makes every attempt to get to the source of the issue. He listened to my concerns, and helped me understand my options. He encouraged me to keep him up to date on my progress and come back if any changes. I felt comfortable and confident with his care.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1174508808
- Campbell Clin/U Tenn
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Madigan AMC
- Med College Virginia
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
