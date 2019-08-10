Overview

Dr. Edward Butler, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Butler works at Trident Dermatology in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Keloid Scar along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.