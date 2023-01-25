Overview of Dr. Edward Cain, MD

Dr. Edward Cain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Al Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Cain works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.