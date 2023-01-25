See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Edward Cain, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (292)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Cain, MD

Dr. Edward Cain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Al Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Cain works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cain's Office Locations

  1
    Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 (205) 939-3699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 292 ratings
    Patient Ratings (292)
    5 Star
    (275)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Great staff and Dr Cain is very personable and knowledgeable. He answered all of our questions and addressed any concerns we had. Also the surgery and recovery went as expected with no complications.
    — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Cain, MD
    About Dr. Edward Cain, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1578538112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Amn Sports Med Inst, Hlth South
    Fellowship
    Residency
    U Tn-Campbell Clin
    Residency
    Internship
    U Tn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    U Al Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Cain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cain works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cain’s profile.

    Dr. Cain has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    292 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

