Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Edgewood, KY
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO

Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Caldwell works at St. Elizabeth Physicians- General And Vascular Surgery in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caldwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Imaging Center - Edgewood
    20 Medical Village Dr Ste 254, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 344-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164757951
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caldwell works at St. Elizabeth Physicians- General And Vascular Surgery in Edgewood, KY. View the full address on Dr. Caldwell’s profile.

    Dr. Caldwell has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

