Overview of Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO

Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Caldwell works at St. Elizabeth Physicians- General And Vascular Surgery in Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.