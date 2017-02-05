Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO
Overview of Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO
Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Dr. Caldwell's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Imaging Center - Edgewood20 Medical Village Dr Ste 254, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 344-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caldwell?
Dr Caldwell saved my leg. A stent placed by another doctor clotted off and the ER contacted Dr Caldwell (who was on call). He immediately transferred me to Edgewood where he was able to open up the blockage in my stent. He saved my leg. He is now MY vascular surgeon. My wife and I are very grateful for him. I can LIVE MY LIFE now!!!! He is the greatest!!!
About Dr. Edward Caldwell, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164757951
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caldwell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Dr. Caldwell has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.