Overview of Dr. Edward Carlos, MD

Dr. Edward Carlos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Carlos works at Internal Medicine Center, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.