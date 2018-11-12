Dr. Edward Cattau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cattau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cattau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Cattau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Cattau works at
Locations
Gastro One8000 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Writing this for my elderly family member. After years of suffering with a daily GI problem, Dr. Cattau was the only doctor who correctly diagnosed the patient’s condition and prescribed successful treatment. Patient had consulted several respected physicians including 2 other GI doctors who all offered misdiagnoses. Because of Dr Cattau’s astuteness, I am scheduled to see him soon as a patient myself.
About Dr. Edward Cattau, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Med Center
- Naval Regl Med Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cattau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cattau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cattau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cattau works at
Dr. Cattau has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cattau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Cattau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cattau.
