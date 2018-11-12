Overview

Dr. Edward Cattau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Cattau works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.