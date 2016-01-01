See All Ophthalmologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Edward Chan, MD

Ophthalmology
2.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Chan, MD

Dr. Edward Chan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chan works at 20/20 Eye Clinic & Optical in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    20/20 Eye Clinic & Optical
    4675 Highway 6 Ste B, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 277-6100
  2. 2
    Edward Chan. Medical Group Ltd. Llp
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 850, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 277-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Edward Chan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1932296928
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
