Dr. Edward Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Chang, MD
Dr. Edward Chang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Inova Sports Medicine - Fairfax8100 Innovation Park Dr Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Orthopedics and Sports Med6355 Walker Ln Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 797-6980
-
3
Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
4
Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine1005 N Glebe Rd Ste 410, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (571) 414-6940
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Thank you for your help with fixing up another doctor's screw up!
About Dr. Edward Chang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235373648
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Rothman Inst/Thomas Jefferson U
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.