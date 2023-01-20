Overview of Dr. Edward Chang, MD

Dr. Edward Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, Upmc Shadyside, UPMC St. Margaret and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Everett & Hurite Ophthalmic Association in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA, Greensburg, PA, Cranberry Township, PA and Warrendale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.