Dr. Edward Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Chang, MD
Dr. Edward Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, Upmc Shadyside, UPMC St. Margaret and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Pittsburgh1835 Forbes Ave Ste 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 288-0885
East Side Surgery Center5800 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 924-0054
Eyetique Corp3001 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 120, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 942-0737
Greensburg560 Rugh St Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 834-3000
Cranberry Township125 Emeryville Dr, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-1233
Everett & Hurite Ophthalmic Association802A Warrendale Village Dr, Warrendale, PA 15086 Directions (724) 776-1233
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- Upmc Shadyside
- UPMC St. Margaret
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful to Dr. Chang for his steady, caring attention. I’ve been a patient for five years and during Covid lockdown began having problems with my right eye. When I came back to the practice after the intervening time, he sent me to a specialist to check. Dr Chang then did a laser treatment on my right eye—my vision is perfectly restored. Dr Chang is the only eye- physician who’s ever been able to give me the glaucoma test. He’s patient and he’s made such a difference in my life.
About Dr. Edward Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1811953615
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Mercy Hospital|UPMC Mercy
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Frequently Asked Questions
