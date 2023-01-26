Dr. Edward Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Chang, MD
Dr. Edward Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
- 1 505 Parnassus Ave # M779, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-3489
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Choosing a neurosurgeon for brain surgery is hard since only a small % of the population require their services. Luckily, I actually knew someone who had the same issue. When I tried to use the same surgeon, I was fortunate to find Dr. Edward Chang who is a neurosurgeon at UCSF. He was trained by a surgeon who trained under that surgeon. Dr. Chang was very good at explaining the situation, optimal outcome, and potential complications and side effects. He was great about explaining in terms that I could understand. He and his staff were very responsive responding to messages. Post surgery he was very good about checking in frequently during the recovery in the hospital. After discharge he and his staff made sure to schedule a few check ups to be sure the recover went well and no delayed side-effects developed. End of the long review: SURGERY WAS SUCCESSFUL WITH NO COMPLICATIONS Thank you, Dr. Chang!
About Dr. Edward Chang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1841329646
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.