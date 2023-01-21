Overview

Dr. Edward Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Clearwater Pain Managmt Assocs in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Pinellas Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.