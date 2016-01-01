Dr. Edward Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Chen, MD
Dr. Edward Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Chen, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1992110316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
