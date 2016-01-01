See All Neurologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Edward Chen, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Chen, MD

Dr. Edward Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at SHMG Neurosurgery - 25 Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan
    25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    About Dr. Edward Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992110316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

