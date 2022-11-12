Overview of Dr. Edward Cheung, MD

Dr. Edward Cheung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCSF Department of Orthopaedic Surgery- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery



Dr. Cheung works at UCLA Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.