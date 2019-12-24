Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Chin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edward Chin, DPM
Dr. Edward Chin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
- 1 113 Waterworks Way Ste 330, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 450-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
Dr. Chin is very friendly, knowledgeable and caring. He listens to your issues and has the best plan for getting you back on your feet. His explanation of not only your issue but also the recovery plan is very easy to understand and comprehend. His office staff is also very compassionate and helpful with any paperwork requirements. Khanh Le
About Dr. Edward Chin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Cantonese
- 1932176609
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chin speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.