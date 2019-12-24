See All Podiatrists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Edward Chin, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Irvine, CA
Overview of Dr. Edward Chin, DPM

Dr. Edward Chin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chin's Office Locations

    113 Waterworks Way Ste 330, Irvine, CA 92618

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 24, 2019
Dr. Chin is very friendly, knowledgeable and caring. He listens to your issues and has the best plan for getting you back on your feet. His explanation of not only your issue but also the recovery plan is very easy to understand and comprehend. His office staff is also very compassionate and helpful with any paperwork requirements. Khanh Le
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Chin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1932176609
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chin has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

