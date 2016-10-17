See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Edward Chiu, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Chiu, MD

Dr. Edward Chiu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chiu works at One Medical of Ny P.c. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chiu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical of Ny P.c.
    1585 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 296-5777

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)


About Dr. Edward Chiu, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902990872
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

