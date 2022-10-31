Dr. Edward Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Cho, MD
Dr. Edward Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center8631 W 3rd St Ste 915, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-1220
House Ear Clinic2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-9930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had vertigo on and off throughout the years. I’ve tried manipulating my head but nothing ever worked. With one session Dr. Cho was able to rid me off my vertigo on the spot with several head manipulations that lasted but a couple of minutes. I was really blown away. I even asked him how many sessions will I need thinking there’s no way he could fix my vertigo just like that but he did. He was great explaining everything and was quite knowledgeable. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Cho, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.