Dr. Edward Chung, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Edward Chung, MD

Dr. Edward Chung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Chung works at Spine Institute Of South Fl in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Institute of South Florida PA
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 103, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 381-4271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Edward Chung, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376572032
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Spine Institute Of South Fl in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

