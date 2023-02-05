Dr. Edward Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Clark, MD
Dr. Edward Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine.
Dr. Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Edward C. Clark M.d. P.A.11355 Pembrooke Sq Ste 107, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 932-8853
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Dr. Clark takes his time with each patient to address all concerns. He is a wonderful doctor and has a great staff.
About Dr. Edward Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1124028311
Education & Certifications
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.