Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Clifford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Surgical Group of North Texas1056 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-0070
Breast Center Associates - Baylor Scott & White at Grapevine2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-0070
Breast Center Associates - Baylor Scott & White at Irving2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 250, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 254-9399
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Paul Med Center
- St. Paul University Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University College Medicine, Richmond
Dr. Clifford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clifford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clifford has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clifford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clifford speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifford.
