Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM

Podiatry
3.1 (55)
Map Pin Small Gulfport, MS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM

Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.

Dr. Cohen works at Edward R Cohen DPM in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Hattiesburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Edward Robert Cohen
    12056 Mobile Ave, Gulfport, MS 39503 (228) 832-4475
  2. 2
    Dr Edward Robert Cohen
    905 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 (601) 582-7673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forrest General Hospital
  • Singing River Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255338760
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heel Spur, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

