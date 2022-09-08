Overview of Dr. Edward Cohen, MD

Dr. Edward Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Cohen and Pushkin MD PA in Pasadena, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.