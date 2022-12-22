See All Gastroenterologists in San Marcos, TX
Dr. Edward Coles, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (93)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Coles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They completed their fellowship with BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Coles works at Central Texas Ambulatory Endoscopy Center in San Marcos, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Texas Ambulatory Endoscopy Center
    1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 105, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 353-8161
    TDDC New Braunfels
    2028 SUNDANCE PKWY, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 609-1933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
  • Resolute Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Coles, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1912991621
    Education & Certifications

    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Coles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coles has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Coles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

