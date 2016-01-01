See All Ophthalmologists in Topeka, KS
Dr. Edward Collins, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Edward Collins, MD

Dr. Edward Collins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Collins works at Baumgardner Lorie M in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baumgardner Lorie M
    1125 SW Gage Blvd Ste B, Topeka, KS 66604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 260-6316
  2. 2
    The EyeDoctors-Optometrists
    2030 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-2928

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Edward Collins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477648699
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Hospital La Crosse|St Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Baumgardner Lorie M in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    Dr. Collins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

