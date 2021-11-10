See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Commack, NY
Dr. Edward Condon, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.0 (137)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Condon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY AUTO DE GUADALAJARA, FAC DE MED, and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Condon works at Edward Condon Medical PC in Commack, NY with other offices in Hampton Bays, NY, Great Neck, NY and Medford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Condon Medical PC
    6080 Jericho Tpke Ste 314, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-0167
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Edward Condon Medical P.c.
    223 W Montauk Hwy Ste 104, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2200
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Edward Condon Medical P.c.
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 360, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-0167
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Catholic Charities Mental Health Clinic
    1715 N Ocean Ave Ste A, Medford, NY 11763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2200
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Edward Condon Medical P.c.
    4 Springville Rd Ste B, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-2200
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroiditis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroiditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (95)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I think that this office is exceptional in both diagnosis and care. Julia Macchiaroli is a highly skilled and most dedicated professional. I am grateful for her consistent and expert care.
    Dinah — Nov 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Condon, MD
    About Dr. Edward Condon, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225058969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Sch Med Prog Elmhurst Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dalhausie University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY AUTO DE GUADALAJARA, FAC DE MED,
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Condon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Condon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Condon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Condon has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Condon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Condon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Condon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Condon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

