Dr. Edward Copeland, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Copeland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Copeland works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Surgical Clinic Associates, PA
    501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 944-1781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Adenoma
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Copeland, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326153149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Ms School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Copeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Copeland works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Copeland’s profile.

    Dr. Copeland has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

