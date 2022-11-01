See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Kemp Coreil, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kemp Coreil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.

Dr. Coreil works at MDVIP - Lafayette, Louisiana in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coreil's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Lafayette, Louisiana
    105 Patriot St # 202, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 348-0142
    MDVIP - Lafayette, Louisiana
    4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 410, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 504-3335

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr. Coreil is a very caring person; always shows a lot of interest in his patients. He explains everything clearly and is ready to answer all your questions.He is well eased in drugs and can give you info on just about any one. He is probably the best Doctor We know.
    Charlotte — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Kemp Coreil, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1407887441
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis|University Tenn Center Health Scis
    • University Of Tennessee Memphis
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
    • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
    • Women's And Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kemp Coreil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coreil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coreil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coreil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coreil works at MDVIP - Lafayette, Louisiana in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Coreil’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Coreil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coreil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coreil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coreil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

