Dr. Edward Costa, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Emerson, NJ
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Costa, DPM

Dr. Edward Costa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Costa works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Montvale, NJ, Northvale, NJ, Garfield, NJ and Harrison, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Costa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emerson Office
    466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Montvale Office
    305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 391-0071
  3. 3
    Northvale Office
    269 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 767-8400
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:15pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  4. 4
    Complete Foot And Ankle
    210 Passaic St, Garfield, NJ 07026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-2288
  5. 5
    Scarsdale Medical /White Plains Physician Associates
    600 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 102, Harrison, NY 10528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 723-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2020
    Dr. Costa is very thorough and explains everything you need to know. The office is clean and run very smoothly. Dr. Costa is an excellent health care provider and I would highly recommend him.
    Mary Stjohn — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Costa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306169537
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Thomas Aquinas College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Costa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

