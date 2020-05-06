See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD

Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Costlow Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    10 Gerard Ave Ste 214, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 561-1585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 06, 2020
OUTSTANDING! An old fashioned doctor, can usually get you in within a day of calling, has a fabulous assistant, you never wait once you're in the office, and he takes the time to actually talk to you, and listen.
— May 06, 2020
About Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275664450
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Edward Costlow Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costlow Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Costlow Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Costlow Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Costlow Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costlow Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costlow Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costlow Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

