Overview of Dr. Edward Cullom, MD

Dr. Edward Cullom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.



Dr. Cullom works at CARDIOVASCULAR ASSOCIATES PA in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.