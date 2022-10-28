Overview

Dr. Edward Cullum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with U Of Louisville



Dr. Cullum works at Southview Medical Group, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.