Dr. Edward Cullum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Cullum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with U Of Louisville
Dr. Cullum works at
Locations
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-4679Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cullum is a very kind, compassionate doctor, who makes his patients really feel at ease. He explains procedures, prognosis, expected outcome, causes and followup care. as fully as he can. Dr. Cullum is honest, yet respects the feelings of his patients. In my book, he can't be beat!
About Dr. Edward Cullum, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1942423108
Education & Certifications
- U Of Louisville
- Vanderbile U Med Ctr
