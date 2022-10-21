Dr. Edward Dauterive, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauterive is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Dauterive, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Gastroenterology Group AMC131 Cherokee Rose Ln Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dauterieve listened attentively as I spoke about my concerns. He is professional while at the same time, his manner is very down to earth which made me feel very comfortable.
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dauterive has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dauterive accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dauterive using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dauterive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dauterive has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dauterive on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauterive. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauterive.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dauterive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dauterive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.