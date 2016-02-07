Dr. Edward Delano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Delano, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Delano, MD
Dr. Edward Delano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delano's Office Locations
- 1 1855 Union Blvd Ste F, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-3666
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Delano?
Have been a patient of dr. Delano for several years. I recently moved about 200 miles away and I still go to see him. He's a fantastic doctor with amazing bed-side manner. He listens, explains everything clearly and I wouldn't consider seeing any other doctor. I highly recommend him to anyone. His assistant Pam is terrific and is very proficient. I regret the day he retires Laura vicino
About Dr. Edward Delano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1962496091
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.