Dr. Edward Delorey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delorey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Delorey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Delorey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Delorey works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Medicine-Eastside21 Brendan Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 522-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delorey?
The whole staff is A+ . They care about you and are there to take care of your pain. Best around.
About Dr. Edward Delorey, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1841584935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delorey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delorey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delorey works at
Dr. Delorey has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delorey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Delorey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delorey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delorey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delorey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.