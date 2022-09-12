Dr. Edward Denkin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Denkin, DMD
Overview
Dr. Edward Denkin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Leland, NC.
Dr. Denkin works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Leland Town Center3572 Leland Town Center Dr Ste 140, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 372-4526Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denkin?
I was very impressed with how professional and kind Dr. Denkin was. I was also impressed with the great staff . The dental assistant was also great. I highly recommend Dental Care at Leland Town Center.
About Dr. Edward Denkin, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1053439869
