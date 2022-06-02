See All General Surgeons in Coeur D Alene, ID
Dr. Edward Detar, MD

General Surgery
Coeur D Alene, ID
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Detar, MD

Dr. Edward Detar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.

Dr. Detar works at Kootenai Clinic General Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Detar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kootenai Clinic General Surgery
    700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 341, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 (208) 625-5200
  2. 2
    Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level
    2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 (208) 666-2000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kootenai Health

Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia

Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bone Cancer
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Insurance Accepted:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Jun 02, 2022
    Mammogram revealed breast cancer. Went to see Dr. Detar. My husband and I were informed of steps to take and the doctor went above and beyond. Dr. Detar definitely had my best interests at heart. Highly recommend him and his staff at Kootenai Health.
    About Dr. Edward Detar, MD

    General Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English
    1194706465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Michigan State University
    Medical Education

