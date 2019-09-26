Dr. Edward Dickerson IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Dickerson IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Dickerson IV, MD
Dr. Edward Dickerson IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Dickerson IV works at
Dr. Dickerson IV's Office Locations
Cape Fear Aesthetics Pllc2053 Valleygate Dr Ste 102, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-3757
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery, 360-liposuction, was done by the best board certified plastic surgeon in the Sandhill area. Dr. Edward Dickerson has given me the opportunity to reclaim my life I lived in my younger years. I “had” stubborn area around my waist-line that was hard to get rid of with just exercise; no matter what I did nothing was working. My self-esteem started to decline and, when I went into his office for a consultation, I was embarrassed about showing my body; his nurse assured me that “It is a no judgement zone.” Dr. Dickerson suggested a 360-liposuction which I was not sure what I needed; I just followed his lead and vision which was AWESOME. It is a true motto for his office, “When you are confident, you are beautiful." My self-esteem is off the charts; walking proudly!! I want to thank everyone in his office for caring about my well-being and being supportive; looking to do more body contouring soon. Call for your appt! KUDOS TO CAPE FEAR AESTHETICS: THAT AWESOME DR. DICKERSON
About Dr. Edward Dickerson IV, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickerson IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerson IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dickerson IV works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
