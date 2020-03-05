Overview

Dr. Edward Dipreta, MD is a Dermatologist in Brunswick, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Dipreta works at Dipreta Dermatology in Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.