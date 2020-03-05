Dr. Edward Dipreta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipreta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Dipreta, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Dipreta, MD is a Dermatologist in Brunswick, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Dipreta Dermatology3008 E Park Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 265-2142
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely satisfied and the bedside manners was impeccable. I felt like I had a caring “dream team”. The procedure was efficient and the level of care was consistent with all staff whom I interacted with during my visit
About Dr. Edward Dipreta, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dipreta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dipreta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dipreta has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipreta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dipreta speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipreta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipreta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipreta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipreta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.