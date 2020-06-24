Dr. Edward Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Dodson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Dodson, MD
Dr. Edward Dodson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Dodson works at
Dr. Dodson's Office Locations
1
Ohio State Ear Nose and Throat Dublin555 Metro Pl N Ste 475, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 366-3687
- 2 555 S 18th St, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-2010
3
Ohio State University Department of Otolaryngology300 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8074Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
4
Osu Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery LLC915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 4000, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 366-3687Wednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dodson is my hero. After finding out about my jugular foramen schwannoma, a coworker who had a similar diagnosis a few years back highly referred me to Dr. Dodson. He gave my coworker permission to give me his cell number and said he would be happy to answer my questions. I reached out that same day, and Dr. Dodson was quick to respond and gave me a call later that evening. At that point, I didn’t know anything about my condition or prognosis, and was absolutely terrified. Dr. Dodson took the time to explain things clearly, calmed my fears, and promptly got me in for an appointment. He assembled a surgical team for my specific needs, and performed surgery to remove my 4cm tumor earlier this year. Like I said, he’s my hero. I won’t say recovery was a breeze, but I’m 6 months post-op and feel great. I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome and I’m confident I had the best possible care. Also, his assistant Mollie is wonderful and makes everything so easy. I’m forever grateful!
About Dr. Edward Dodson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodson has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.