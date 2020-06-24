Overview of Dr. Edward Dodson, MD

Dr. Edward Dodson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Dodson works at Ohio State Ear Nose and Throat Dublin in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.