Overview of Dr. Edward Dolezal, MD

Dr. Edward Dolezal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Dolezal works at Crystal Lake Ophthalmology Associaties, PC in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.