Overview of Dr. Edward Dominguez, MD

Dr. Edward Dominguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.