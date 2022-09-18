Dr. Andrew Duda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Duda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Duda, MD
Dr. Andrew Duda, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Duda's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St Fl 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6141
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duda was super attentive and knowledgeable. He didn't just tell you what to hear by sugarcoating, but he still tells you in a professional way so when your visit is over, you feel content.
About Dr. Andrew Duda, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1669469292
Education & Certifications
- Dana Farber Cancer Institute
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duda speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Duda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.